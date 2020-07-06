Mistango Appoints Dr. Keith Benn as VP of Exploration

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 - Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is very pleased to welcome a new key person to Mistango and its broader group, Dr. Keith Benn. Dr. Benn joins both Mistango and Orefinders as its Vice President of Exploration where his focus will be the companies' Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree portfolios.

Dr. Benn holds a PhD in structural geology as well as a post doctoral degree in the structure and tectonics of Precambrian greenstone belts. Most recently Keith was Director of Structural Geology for Goldcorp Inc., and he has extensive and relevant experience in the Abitibi region as well as in other Precambrian greenstone regions in Canada, Africa and South America. Keith will be collaborating with Charles Beaudry who will remain a key member of Orefinders and Mistango exploration brain trust.

"The appointment of Dr. Benn marks the next phase of our pivot towards exploration, discovery, and our drill programs. Mr. Beaudry remains very much with our team, however Keith will focus on the Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree assets. We felt this move is necessary as we increase our on site exploration and as we expect our respective drill campaigns to begin in the near term," said Stephen Stewart on behalf of Mistango.

Charles Beaudry, director of both companies also commented: "With the expansion of our exploration budgets in the Kirkland Lake and Shining Tree mining camps, it is important that our efforts be narrowly focused on these projects for both Mistango and Orefinders and that requires a dedicated VP Exploration for these companies. Dr. Benn is a very appropriate candidate to lead us to discovery success."

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian -based exploration and development company focused on its Eby-Baldwin and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol MIS.

SOURCE Mistango River Resources Inc.