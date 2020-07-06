Talisker Announces Addition of Second Drill and Increase in Drill Plan at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE: TSK) (OTCQB: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be adding a second drill rig in July at the Bralorne Gold Project, British Columbia. In addition, Talisker will be increasing its drill plan from 11,200m to approximately 17,000m in response to successful drilling results to date including 57.8 g/t Au over 1.5 m in hole SB-2020-005A (see press release of June 9, 2020) and 32.2 g/t Au over 0.97 m in hole SB-2020-002 (see press release of May 5, 2020).

"The addition of a second rig is the next logical step in the development of the Bralorne project," commented Terry Harbort, President & CEO of Talisker, who added, "With the successful completion of Stage 1 drilling we are planning on accelerating our target definition and drill testing to allow us to prioritize the targets that will form the basis of our resource."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,173 hectares over 320 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

