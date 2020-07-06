Bell Copper Announces Corporate Appointment

Vancouver, July 6, 2020 - Bell Copper Corp. (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Pamela White as Corporate Secretary of Bell Copper. Ms. White brings over 30 years of experience in the TSX Venture Exchange industry. This includes positions of senior securities legal assistant in multiple Vancouver based law firms, as well as over 15 years as manager of a number of Canadian public companies. Ms. White currently acts as Corporate Secretary for multiple public companies trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, providing corporate compliance and regulatory filing consulting services through her personally owned private company which was established in 2006.

Tim Marsh, Bell Copper CEO, states, "The Company looks forward to working with Ms. White and benefiting from the extensive experience she brings to Bell Copper as the Company continues to develop."

The Company also announces the grant of a total of 8.4 million options to Directors, Officers and Consultants to acquire shares of Bell at a price of $0.15, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corp.

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Email: info@bellcopper.net

