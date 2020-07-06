HighGold Mining Announces C$8.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Common Share Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, July 6, 2020 - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V: HIGH) (OTCQX: HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal private placement basis, 4,630,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of C$1.73 per Share (the "Offering Price"), for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$8.0 million (the "Offering"). The Underwriters have also been granted an option, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time prior to the closing date of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 694,500 Shares at the Offering Price, which would result in additional gross proceeds of approximately C$1.2 million.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about July 28, 2020. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to for mineral exploration and general corporate purposes, including expanding the scope and the scale of its recently commenced 2020 Johnson Tract drill program in Alaska, USA.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable securities regulatory authorities. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada.

