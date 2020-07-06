DIOS Exploration Raises $ 643,695

MONTREAL, July 06, 2020 - Management of DIOS Exploration Inc. (Dios) is very pleased to report raising $643,695 in hard cash following exercise of expiring warrants and options, that is $ 555,695 from warrants and $ 88,000 from options.



Dios thanks its shareholders for their support and acknowledges four (4) main Quebec Venture Capital Funds for long term support and this warrant exercise for $ 555, 695.

Management of Dios holds directly 10.91 % of shares outstanding, 12.7 % fully diluted, apart from family and friends. There are no warrants outstanding and 2,040,815 options expire over the next five years. Capital structure is very tight and no restructures ever took place.

Dios completes a ground geophysical survey (IP) to better define drill targets on wholly-owned K2 property and further news shall be released when data is received and processed. K2 is adjacent in strike southwest of Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Elmer property, James Bay region, Quebec. Work completed by Dios on K2 has delineated to date 3 km long WI Target conductor and ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect, which bears similarities with Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery. K2 property is underlain by same prospective stratigraphy as Azimut’s Elmer property, just north of large northeast-southwest Opinaca Fault regional structure.

About Dios Exploration Inc.

Dios targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec, particularly James Bay Eeyou Istchee to make the discovery of world-class deposits of gold and base metals.

This press release was prepared by Marie-Jos? Girard, Geo M.Sc., President of Dios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. IP means induced polarization.

Contact information :

Marie-Jos? Girard, President, Geo M.Sc.

mjgirard@diosexplo.com

Tel.: (514) 923-9123

Website: www.diosexplo.com