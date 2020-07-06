TORONTO, July 06, 2020 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK and OTC: ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to announce that Mr. Lee Q. Shim, has agreed to join Angkor’s subsidiary Enercam Exploration Ltd.’s Board of Directors effective immediately.



Mr. Shim has 36 years of business experience as an entrepreneur and investor in Canada and globally. He started his first venture in Toronto in 1984, and has successfully expanded his business to the USA, China, and Southeastern Asia. He has founded and operated a number of companies including Lee Li Holding, which has more than 500 employees with interests in a variety of industries.

“We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Shim joining our Board at Enercam,” said CEO Stephen Burega. “Lee’s extensive knowledge and business acumen makes him an ideal candidate to assist our team as we begin to build our new oil and gas initiatives in Cambodia. And his impressive business network will assist to further bolster Enercam’s reach regionally and internationally.”

Mr. Shim has been an active investor in Cambodian businesses for many years and will be an excellent conduit to further the company’s presence in-country.

In 2013, Mr. Shim began investing in mining projects in Canada, and is a chief owner of a private resource company. He is also a significant shareholder and has served as a Director for a number of notable funds and companies.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package. In 2019, it entered into negotiations with the Cambodian Government on Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas exploration license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: +1 (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.