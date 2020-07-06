Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report second quarter 2020 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.
Conference Call Details
Dial-In Number
855.209.8210
Intl Dial-In Number
412.317.5213
Conference Name
Newmont
Replay Number
877.344.7529
Intl Replay Number
412.317.0088
Replay Access Code
10145490
Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2403610/9D2317EEE2A4454B3462A9807D6CCAD2
The second quarter 2020 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
Contact
Media Contact
Eric Colby 303.837.5724 eric.colby@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Jessica Largent 303.837.5484 jessica.largent@newmont.com