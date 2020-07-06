Sparton Resources Inc.: Company Increases Property Holdings in Oakes Gold Project Area, Matachewan, Ontario

TORONTO, July 06, 2020 - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that it has acquired eighteen (18) additional mining claim units (the “Claims”) adjacent to or nearby to the Company’s Sir Harry Oakes Mining Leases (the “Leases”) held in the Matachewan gold mining area of northern Ontario (See Sparton News Releases dated September 25, 2019, and February 11, 2020).



CLAIM PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Sparton has executed a Purchase Agreement with a private owner to acquire a 100% unencumbered interest in the 18 claim units for a cash consideration. This increases the total size of the property held by Sparton in the area to forty-six (46) Ontario mining claim units and three (3) Leases comprising approximately 736 hectares or 1472 acres.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Three of the Claims are immediately adjacent to the Oakes Leases and complete the property as a contiguous block. The others adjoin the 28 claim units acquired and staked earlier by Sparton in the same general area. Some of the Claims cover favourable host rocks such as “syenite porphyry” that hosts mineralization on the Leases and also at the nearby Young Davidson Gold Mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

Most of the Claims are accessible from Ontario Highway 566 or local logging trails. The technical information review indicates that limited detailed or general exploration has been carried out in the area. Newly logged areas will provide excellent exposures for the planned prospecting work that will be part of the planned Sparton work program in the area.

SUMMARY

“Sparton now has a significant land package and a historically notable property in an active mining camp. By acquiring these new claims, we have filled-in the claim block, and increased our property holdings to make regional exploration easier. The work program will be expanded to cover both the Oakes Leases and adjacent property,” stated A. Lee Barker, Company CEO. “Exploration permit applications are well advanced. We plan a detailed exploration program on the Leases and nearby Claims as soon as possible, hoping to duplicate the success Sir Harry Oakes had at the Lakeshore Mine in Kirkland Lake.”

A. L. Barker M.A.Sc., P. Eng., P. Geol. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has reviewed all available data for the Property and approved the contents of this news release.

For more information contact:

A. Lee Barker, M.A Sc., P. Eng., P.Geol.

President and CEO

Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 or Mobile: 416-716-5762

Email: info@spartonres.ca Website: www.spartonres.ca

