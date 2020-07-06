Benton Announces the Appointment of New Directors

Thunder Bay, July 6, 2020 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has added two new directors, Mr. Thomas Sarvas and Mr. Timothy Froude, to its board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Thomas Sarvas, CPA, CA is a Partner and a member of MNP's Assurance Services team. Working out of the Thunder Bay office, Tom delivers assurance, tax services and business advice to a broad range of owner-managed businesses, professionals, First Nation-owned enterprises, First Nations, Tribal Councils and not-for profit organizations. Drawing on 30 years of experience, Tom advises clients on financial statement reporting, tax planning and compliance, corporate reorganizations, succession planning and personal and corporate tax filing. His clients include First Nations, government-funded social service agencies, non-profit housing corporations, condominium corporations, health and legal professionals and automotive dealerships. He also has a wealth of experience advising exploration-stage resource companies and geologists on quarterly and year-end financial reporting and general business matters.

Tom was designated a Chartered Accountant (CA) in 1984 after receiving a Bachelor of Administration (Accounting) from Lakehead University. He has served as Chair and Treasurer of the Board for Avenue II, a non-profit organization supporting adults with developmental disabilities, and as Chair of the Finance and Audit committees for the Northwestern Ontario Local Health Integration Network. Since 1996, he has been a Director on the Board of the George Jeffrey Children's Treatment Centre, where he currently serves as Treasurer.

Mr. Timothy Froude, P. Geo., is a graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland and has been active in the mineral exploration business for over 30 years. Over that time, he has worked with a number of highly regarded firms including Inco Ltd. where he spent nearly 10 years working on projects in North America and overseas and was part of the team that discovered the Bobby's Pond massive sulphide deposit in Central Newfoundland. Tim is also directly responsible for the discovery of the Valentine Lake gold deposit in Central Newfoundland, currently under advanced stage exploration by Marathon Gold. Over the course of his career, Tim has worked for a number of successful junior companies including Altius Minerals Corporation, Cornerstone Resources, Crosshair Exploration & Mining Corporation and Golden Dory Resources, the latter three companies as VP of Exploration. He also spent 1 year serving as Executive Director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Chamber of Mineral Resources, now Mining NL. Tim now serves as President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of the Company stated, "We are extremely pleased that both Tom and Tim have agreed to join our Board of Directors. Both are very dynamic individuals that bring a wealth of experience and integrity from their respective fields and will be great assets to the Company as we move forward."

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Many projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

