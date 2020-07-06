BacTech Comments on Ecuador Tailings Breach
Bernardo Brito, on behalf of BacTech, visited the area this past weekend as part of a program initiated by the Company to collect representative samples of concentrate produced by local miners. In addition to the Company's interest in arsenic stabilization, BacTech has also identified the need to provide a local answer to the issue of shipping concentrates to Asia at reduced valuations due to the presence of the arsenic. As it stands, local employment levels are penalized through exporting these jobs to Asia.
The samples collected over the past weekend will be assayed for gold, silver and arsenic. A composite sample of material from the 6 processing plants will be made and shipped to Perth, Australia where it will undergo bioleach test work under the direction of the Company's Dr. Paul Miller. Results will be reported in 5-6 months, followed by a feasibility study and detailed engineering.
BacTech is promoting the use of its proprietary bioleach processing technology to treat historic arsenopyrite concentrates and tailings produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.
BacTech has agreed to participate with a group looking to reprocess the Arsenic Stockpile in Snow Lake, Manitoba as a technology partner.
