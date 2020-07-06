Prospero Silver Corp. Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Vancouver, July 6, 2020 - Prospero Silver Corp. (TSXV: PSL) (the "Company" or "Prospero") is pleased to announce that the previously disclosed proposed consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation") is expected to take effect on July 7, 2020 under new CUSIP number 743624306, subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. There will be no name change or trading symbol change in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Letters of transmittal will be mailed to the registered holders of the Company's common shares, requesting that they forward their pre-consolidation share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., for exchange for new share certificates representing their common shares on a post-consolidation basis. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation.

Following the Consolidation, the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company will be approximately 5,747,189, subject to treatment of fractional post-Consolidation Shares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

William Murray,

President, CEO and Director

Tel: 604 288 2553

Tel: +52 1 612 140 0751 (Mexico)

