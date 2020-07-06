Cache Exploration Inc. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Vancouver - July 6, 2020, - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Cache") (TSXV:CAY), announces that it has completed its previously announced consolidation of its common shares on a seven (7) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on March 27, 2020 and was subsequently approved by the board of directors of the Company.
The Company's CUSIP number is now 12715T305 and the new ISIN number is CA12715T3055.The name of the Company and trading symbol remain unchanged following the Consolidation. Following the Consolidation, the Company has approximately 9,585,608 Common Shares issued and outstanding.
