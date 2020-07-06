Cache Exploration Inc. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Vancouver - July 6, 2020, - Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Cache") (TSXV:CAY), announces that it has completed its previously announced consolidation of its common shares on a seven (7) for one (1) basis (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on March 27, 2020 and was subsequently approved by the board of directors of the Company.

The Company's CUSIP number is now 12715T305 and the new ISIN number is CA12715T3055.The name of the Company and trading symbol remain unchanged following the Consolidation. Following the Consolidation, the Company has approximately 9,585,608 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Cache Exploration Inc.

"Jack Bal"

Jack Bal

Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jack Bal

Tel. 604-306-5285

jackbalyvr@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.