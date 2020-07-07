Great Thunder's CEO Contributes Claims Bordering its Northbound Properties & Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon Project

GTG's CEO Transfers the Naughty Claims for $1

Vancouver, July 7, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 6 additional claims covering 331.79 hectares to expand its 100%-owned Northbound & Northbound Extension Properties located in the Fenelon Gold camp in Quebec.

Great Thunder's CEO, Blair Naughty, stated, "I have had a lifelong passion for mining exploration. I'm a very active stalker and purchaser of land claims. I acquired these claims many months ago bordering what ended up being properties purchased by Great Thunder Gold. Now, as CEO and the largest shareholder, I felt compelled to contribute the claims to the company's ever-growing land position in the Fenelon camp for a nominal $1"





Great Thunder Expands its Foothold in the Fenelon Gold Camp with the Naughty Claims, an Expansion of the Northbound & Northbound Extension Properties

The Naughty Claims

Similar to Great Thunder's Northbound & Northbound Extension properties the Naughty Claims are underlain by the Jeremie Pluton, an intrusive body becoming increasingly important at the contiguous Fenelon property owned by Wallbridge Mining. The claims cover the folded granodiorite immediately adjacent to greenstone (Jeremie Pluton Intrusion).

The Naughty Claim acquisition increases Great Thunder's land positioning to a commanding 15,231.47 hectares.

Qualified Person

Donald Théberge, P.Eng., M.B.A. an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec, specifically in the Fenelon Gold district. The Company is the second largest mineral claim holder next to the leading Wallbridge Mining which recently merged with Balmoral Resources.

