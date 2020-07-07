Sirios outlines its fully funded 2020 summer exploration and drilling programs

MONTREAL, July 07, 2020 - Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to provide details on its 2020 summer exploration programs for three of its gold properties. These programs include exploration trenching on its flagship Cheechoo project, diamond drilling and a soil sampling survey on its Aquilon property, as well as a prospecting program on the Niska property, located 10 km northeast of Azimut Exploration’s Elmer gold discovery.



Cheechoo (Inferred resources of 1.6 Moz1 contained in 71 Mt @ 0.69 g/t Au)

In mid-July exploration trenching will be completed on an area located several kilometers north of the conceptual pit used to define the current resources estimation. The trenching program will target soil anomalies, similar to those identified in the area of the Cheechoo deposit.

Drill core assaying is still in progress for samples collected during the 2020 winter drilling program (5,237 m). Meanwhile, metallurgical tests continue on representative mineralized samples of Cheechoo at the KCA facilities in Reno, Nevada. Cyanidation bottle roll tests have now been completed, allowing the start-up of the column leach tests this week. These tests will be used to evaluate the projects potential for heap leach extraction and the gold recovery. These results could have a positive economic impact on a future Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project.

The entire Sirios team is working hard to take the necessary steps to develop and demonstrate the economic potential of the Cheechoo project.

Aquilon

Diamond drilling is continuing on the property, testing the depth extension of some of the high-grade, near surface gold showings as well as to target disseminated to semi-massive pyritic auriferous horizons.

A soil sampling survey was initiated this week in the area of the gold-bearing Wolf Corridor, which hosts the majority of the high-grade gold showings on the property. A total of more than 650 humus samples are planned to be collected and analyzed.

Niska

A prospecting program will be carried out at the beginning of August on the Niska property, located approximately 10 km northeast of the Elmer gold discovery of Azimut Exploration. Fieldwork will focus in the area where anomalous gold was discovered in outcrop samples in 2019, as well as along interpreted northeast to southwest trending shear zones.

About Sirios

Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Sirios focuses its work mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the high auriferous potential of its other properties.

1 BBA, Mineral Resource Estimate for The Cheechoo Project, 12/06/2019, www.sirios.com

