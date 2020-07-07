Generic Gold Announces Property Acquisition in Abitibi Region of Quebec

Toronto, July 7, 2020 - Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) ("Generic Gold" or the "Company") announces the acquisition of three blocks of claims (the "Project") in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, proximal and to the east of the town of Normétal. The Project is comprised of 169 mineral claims covering approximately 8,148 hectares of prospective Archean stratigraphy of felsic through to mafic volcanic rocks, sediments, and numerous intrusions of varying age and compositions. The Project has been explored sporadically over the years following the discovery and mining of the Normétal polymetallic mine, which was discovered in 1929 and mined until 1975, reaching a depth of 2,400 metres below surface.

Transaction Terms

In order to acquire a 100% interest in the Project, Generic Gold will grant to the vendors (the "Vendors"), who are arms-length parties to the Company, $300,000 cash and 4.5 million shares issued in several tranches. In addition to the cash and common share consideration, Generic Gold must complete a minimum of $300,000 of exploration work on the Project within the first 12 months, and grant to the Vendors a 3% net smelter returns royalty in respect of the Project (the "Transaction"). The completion of the Transaction is subject to certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. The Company's Yukon exploration portfolio consists of several projects with a total land position of greater than 35,000 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. The Company's Quebec exploration portfolio consists of three properties covering 8,148 hectares proximal to the town of Normétal. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at genericgold.ca.

For further information contact:

Kelly Malcolm, President and CEO

Tel: 647-299-1153

kmalcolm@genericgold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59277