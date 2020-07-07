Happy Creek Augments Corporate Leadership Structure

Vancouver, July 07, 2020 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the following corporate appointments and new responsibilities which are designed to build additional strength in the areas of corporate strategy, governance, business development and shareholder relations.

Walter Segsworth, B.Sc. FEC, P.Eng, will increase his level of involvement with the company by becoming Executive Chair of the Board with a greater focus on shareholder relations. Mr. Segsworth has had a long career in the mining industry in Canada and overseas and, in addition to having had board and management roles in major mining companies, has for several years been serving on boards of junior mining companies.

Kathy Love will join the team in the position of Corporate Secretary. Ms. Love has more than 20 years of industry experience as a paralegal specialist at securities firms and as Corporate Secretary for a number of publicly traded companies managed by the Lundin Group in Vancouver. Her addition to the team will enhance the corporation's governance and administration functions.

Board member Rodger Gray, BA Economics and Commerce, will also be increasing his involvement and he will be focused on strategic positioning and financing. Mr. Gray has a 25-year history in the financial markets in investment banking and brokerage, specializing in the junior resources sector. His specific emphasis will be engaging suitable partners who have the wherewithal, both technical and financial, to work with the Company on its exploration properties.

Michael Cathro, M.Sc, P.Geo, also a member of the Board, will increase the time he devotes to the Company, particularly in the areas of exploration and development permitting, and government and aboriginal relations. Mr. Cathro has nearly 40 years of successful experience in exploration, public and corporate administration, major mine permitting, and aboriginal engagement.

Sarah Weber, P.Geo, is joining the Company's advisory board. Sarah is president of C3 Alliance Corp, a private consulting company that works closely with Indigenous Peoples, the resource sector, governments and communities. C3 has extensive experience in assisting Companies to develop meaningful Indigenous and community relationships. Ms. Weber has a support team that together has assisted mining companies with successful permitting, from drilling through feasibility studies and mine development certificates. The Company welcomes Sarah's input as we move our projects to a more advanced stage.

Mr. Segsworth, Executive Chair commented as follows: "It has become apparent that, for too long, David Blann has been saddled with an ever-greater level of necessary but non-core work simply to keep Happy Creek operational. These changes are meant to free our CEO to do what he does best - running hugely creative land acquisition and geological exploration programs that are the core of our business. David's talent has put us in the extraordinary position of having what is arguably the best tungsten property in the Western Hemisphere and huge under-explored properties with substantial copper and locally precious metal showings next to, and along strike of, the biggest copper mine in Canada".

On Behalf of the Board,

"Walter Segsworth",

Walter Segsworth, Director, Executive Chair.

