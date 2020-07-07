Fabled Copper Corp. Announces Appointment of Peter J. Hawley as Director, President and C.E.O.

Vancouver, July 7, 2020 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("FCO.V") (TSXV:FCO) ("Fabled" or the "Company") wishes to announce the resignation of Michael B. Harrison as C.E.O. and Eugene A. Hodgson as President and is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter J. Hawley as President and C.E.O., and a Director of the Company, all effective as of July 7, 2020. Mr. Harrison will remain as a Director of the Company and Mr. Hodgson will remain as an advisor to the Company.

Mr. Hawley is a geologist with over 36 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry. He has worked as a consulting geologist to a large number of intermediate and senior mining companies, including Teck Corp., Noranda Inc., Placer Dome Inc. and Barrick Gold Corp. He is registered as a P. Geo in Quebec.

He was a founder of Scorpio Gold Corporation, a producing gold mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and served as its President until August 2016 and C.E.O. until November 2016. He was also a founder of Scorpio Mining Corporation (now Americas Silver Corp) as well as President and C.E.O. from 1998 until 2010 and was a co-founder of NioGold Mining Corp. (now Osisko Mining Corp.) both of which continue to trade on the TSX.

Fabled Chairman, Mr. John Harper, stated "We are glad to welcome Peter back to Fabled in an expanded role. He provides the Company with significant leadership experience in the mining sector and will help us move forward and execute our future plans."

Mr. Harper continued "On behalf of the Company and the Board, we also wish to thank Michael Harrison and Eugene Hodgson for their contributions to the Company during their tenures as C.E.O. and President respectively, and look forward to working with them in their new roles."

The appointment of Mr. Hawley is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Fabled Copper Corp,

Fabled is a publicly listed (TSX-V:FCO) mineral exploration company whose primary business interest is in the Muskwa and ChurchKey copper properties located in Northern British Columbia. Further information about the Muskwa Property can be found in the 43-101 Technical Report on the Muskwa Project and the the 43-101 Technical Report on the ChurchKey Property filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

