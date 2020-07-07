Nomad Royalty Company Announces Strong 2020 Second Quarter Gold and Silver Deliveries

MONTREAL, July 7, 2020 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) is pleased to announce that preliminary gold and silver deliveries from its royalties, streams and gold loan during the three and six months period ended June 30, 2020 were as follows:

Metal Deliveries Three Months ending June 30 Six Months ending June 30 Gold (ounces) 4,136 8,262 Silver (ounces) 56,254 100,216

The gold deliveries during the second quarter and year to date included 2,450 and 4,900 gold ounces respectively from its gold loan with Premier Gold Mines. Nomad expects to receive 1,000 gold ounces on a quarterly basis from the Premier gold loan over the next twelve quarters.

As per the vend-in transactions closed on May 27, 2020, Nomad was entitled to payments made in respect of the acquired assets since January 1, 2020. As such, the preliminary gold and silver deliveries above include payment received on the closing of the vend-in transactions.

ABOUT NOMAD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 5 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

SOURCE Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.