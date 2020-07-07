Electric Royalties Appoints Advisors & Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, July 7, 2020 - Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of the following advisors to assist with the development of the Company's royalty portfolio.

Richard Williams – Tin Advisor

Richard Williams is a Professional Geologist with over 30 years' experience in gold mining and precious and base metal mineral exploration in southern Africa, the Americas, and Europe. Richard has spent the last 15 years in public company executive management, building a wide network of contacts across the financial and technical sectors of the mining and exploration industry. He is currently CEO & President of Strongbow Exploration Inc., which is advancing the South Crofty tin project in Cornwall to a production decision, and CEO & Director of Winshear Gold Corp (formerly Helio Resource Corp). Richard was the founder, CEO and Director of Helio Resource Corp, which discovered the resource at the SMP Gold Project in Tanzania.

Greg Bowes – Graphite Advisor

Gregory Bowes holds an MBA from Queens University and an Honours degree in Geology from the University of Waterloo. He has over 30 years' experience as a senior executive and director of a number of resource and engineering companies. Mr. Bowes has been CEO and a Director of Northern Graphite Corporation for the past 10 years and is considered to be a leading expert on worldwide graphite deposits. Northern Graphite owns the advanced stage Bissett Creek deposit in Ontario, Canada.

Nicolas Schlumberger

Nicholas Schlumberger has over 40 years of private equity and investment banking experience having worked throughout London, Tokyo, Paris and, for many years, within China. As a serial entrepreneur, he has focused primarily in the mining and energy sectors as former Managing Director at Drexel Burnham Lambert and Warburg Paribas Becker and is currently an active advisor to several alternative energy start-ups.

The newly appointed advisors will join the existing advisor group:

Marceau Schlumberger

Marceau Schlumberger is responsible for the day-to-day management of Coral Reef Capital, a natural resources private equity firm, making investments in metals and mining and energy companies led by proven management teams. He sits on the investment committees of CRC Resources Fund II LP and CRC Energy Fund LP and has 25 years' experience in private equity and private credit. He currently serves as a board member of Rawhide Mining, Western Exploration, ROC Service, Krewe Energy, and Shawnee Oil Company. Prior to Coral Reef, Marceau was an investment professional at private equity firms Triumph Capital and Columbus Nova. Marceau graduated from the Wharton School of Business and Yale University.

Rod Cooper

Rodney Cooper is a professional mining engineer and an accredited public company director. He has worked in mine exploration, development, technical services, permitting, construction, operations, mine closure and reclamation during a career that spans approximately 40 years. He has extensive project evaluation and valuation experience. His career has taken him to over 40 jurisdictions around the globe, holding executive positions in mining companies and financial institutions. His experience spans precious metals, base metals and industrial bulk commodities. He is currently an independent consultant living near Toronto, Canada where he assists organizations in due diligence, project and mine valuation and engineering studies.

Darcy Marud

Darcy Marud is a Professional Geologist with more than 30 years of precious metals exploration experience in the Americas. A graduate of the University of Saskatchewan with a BSc Honors in Geology (1985), he is an active member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. Marud is currently the CEO of Western Exploration LLC, a Nevada based precious metals exploration company and has been in that role since December 2017. He was Senior VP Exploration at Yamana Gold Inc (2007 to 2013) and later Executive Vice President - Enterprise Strategy from 2014 until his departure in September 2017. Prior to Yamana Gold, Mr. Marud held senior roles in exploration with Homestake Mining Company, FMC Gold Corp and Meridian Gold Inc. During his career, Mr. Marud has been involved in the discovery and subsequent development of significant precious metals deposits including: El Peñón, Chile; Mercedes, Mexico and Pilar and Corpo Sul (Chapada) in Brazil.

Investor Relations Engagement

Electric Royalties also announces that it has retained the services of Mars Investor Relations to assist with its marketing, investor outreach and investor relations activities for a period of 12 months. In consideration of the services to be provided, monthly fees of $12,000 CAD will be incurred, and Mars will also be issued 426,000 options in Electric Royalties.

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties said, "The Electric Royalties team is thrilled to have the support of Mars Investor Relations and our newly appointed advisers. These are very talented people with broad experience in the mining industry and electric metals space. I look forward to working with them and harnessing their combined expertise for ELEC shareholders as we grow the company in the months and years ahead to the benefit of our shareholders."

About Electric Royalties Ltd

Electric Royalties is a royalty company set to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel & copper) that will benefit from the drive to electrification (cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications).

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a portfolio of 13 royalties under binding letters of intent, closing subject to fulfillment of conditions including regulatory approvals. Electric Royalties plans to focus predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk.

