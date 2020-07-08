Myriad Metals Corp. Closes Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, July 7, 2020 - Myriad Metals Corp. (CSE: MMC) ("Myriad" or the "Company") announced that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see the Company's press release dated June 5, 2020) under which it has raised gross proceeds of $200,000 through the issuance of 3,333,335 common shares at a price of $0.06 per common share. Insiders of the Company purchased 666,667 shares under the financing. No finder's fees were paid and no finder's warrants were issued in connection with the financing. The shares issued under the financing will be subject to a four month hold period, expiring November 8, 2020, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company will use the proceeds of the financing for general working capital.

About the Company

The Company is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company currently focused on the exploration of its Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030.

