White Rock Minerals Ltd: Drill Rig Mobilises to Last Chance Gold Prospect in Alaska

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at the Last Chance Gold Prospect, located within its 100% owned Red Mountain Project in central Alaska.

Drill contract for an initial 2,000 metres of diamond core drilling has been executed to conduct the first ever drilling of White Rock's large (15km2 in area) robust gold anomaly at the Last Chance Prospect1, central Alaska.

Several promising targets have already been identified. Drilling is expected to commence by early August.

The 6-person geology field crew continues with their detailed reconnaissance mapping and detailed soil sampling, which commenced on 16 June 2020.

The robust nature of the gold anomaly provides a focused area for field work to determine the source of this significant gold anomalism.

Sampling is progressing well with 1,852 of a planned 3,000 soil sample program already collected and submitted to the laboratory for analysis and a further 366 rock chip samples also collected and submitted for analysis.



About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.



Source:

White Rock Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au


