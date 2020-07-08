VANCOUVER, July 8, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company") (CNSX:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that data compilation is currently underway for its newly acquired MoGold property located 22 kilometres north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The work will be undertaken by Black Tusk's geological consultants.

The MoGold property covers 1,964 hectares over 21 claims, and adjoins Black Tusk's PG Highway PGE project.

As reported in a previous Black Tusk news release, the MoGold claims cover the historic Boily-Bérubé mineral showing. The Boily- Bérubé is described as being located on the western contact of the La Corne batholith. The showing consists of a massive vein of cherty quartz containing fine grains of pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite. The veins trend along the western contact of a quartz porphyry intrusion highly mineralized with very fine-grained pyrite. Excavating on the showing carried out in 1989 revealed a pegmatititic quartz vein containing 10 to 30% molybdenite, pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite and malachite. Black Tusk will review the documents that report upon this mineral showing to gain a better understanding of the nature of the mineralization, and to assess the potential for precious metals including gold.

The new claims also cover 8 drill holes that were completed by Sullico Mines Ltd. in 1971-1972 and Falconbridge Inc. in 2004. Further review of the documents which report upon this historic drilling will be undertaken.

The comprehensive data compilation includes downloads from a variety of publicly available sources, including Gestion des titres miniers (Mineral Titles - GESTIM) and Système d'information géominière du Québec (Geological Information System - SIGEOM). Included in this data are regional geology, mineral showings, drill hole locations and summaries, regional airborne magnetics, and regional rock and soil sample results. The review also includes historic work assessment reports that are available from the SIGEOM website.

Black Tusk will confer with their geologic support team that includes Dr. Mathieu Piché who is also a director of the company. His experience exploring this region of Quebec will be a great asset to the company for planning and executing their work programs on the MoGold property, as well as the other Black Tusk projects based in Quebec (which now includes MoGold, McKenzie Gold Project, Golden Valley, PG Highway (PGE), and Lorrain (PGE).

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in six separate gold and palladium properties in Canada.

