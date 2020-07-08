Fancamp Provisional Patent Filed

VANCOUVER, July 08, 2020 - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FNC) is very pleased to report its 100% owned private subsidiary, FNC Technologies Inc. has filed a provisional patent (P5051US00), owned jointly with NSGI Non Ferrous Metals Inc., in the United States of America. The innovations covered by this document represent the outcome of the Company’s two year long “Industrial Synergy Route” program and has been much enlarged upon, to include for example, the production of titanium powder suitable for the 3-D printing process. These innovations are all synergistic and complimentary to the effort of producing a value-added feedstock to the pigment industry. This complete value chain approach, with recovery of all byproducts in usable forms, should in effect, create very much of an environmentally acceptable framework.



The main developments are as follows:

Upgraded TiO2 feed stock for the pigment producers that can be used by the two commercially available processes (sulphate and chloride)

Recovery of critical elements such as vanadium and scandium.

Use of fines or upgraded TiO2 feed stock to make titanium metal.

Over the course of the next 12 months, the Company will be completing test work to commercialize the titanium metal process and to perform trials with potential feedstock clients.

Mr. Enrico Di Cesare, the inventor of these processes, will spearhead the program going forward.

This news release was written by the Company’s technical QP Jean Bernard P.Geo.

About Fancamp Exploration Limited (TSXV: FNC)

Fancamp is a public company using a value added strategy based on the acquisition of potentially valuable assets, adding value through the selection process itself and subsequent development work, self-financed or otherwise, followed by disposition, proceeds from which, are used to finance the same process multiple times. The Company has an exceptional inventory of resource properties in Qu?bec, Ontario and New Brunswick; commodities of interest include gold, rare earth elements, strategic metals, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron and silica. In addition, the Company has begun to build on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Qu?bec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC.

Peter H. Smith PhD., P.Eng.(Ont) – President 1-514-481-3172

