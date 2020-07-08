Defense Metals Commences Baseline Environmental Studies on its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Carbonatite Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE:35D) is pleased to announce the initiation of a baseline surface water assessment comprising field-based hydrology and water quality data collection with respect to its 1,708 hectare (4,220 acre) Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Project located near Prince George, British Columbia (BC), Canada.

Highlights of the surface water assessment:

Defense Metals has engaged Prince George based EDI (Environmental Dynamics Inc.) to initiate baseline surface water quality assessment at the Wicheeda REE Project

Completed Stream and lake water quality samples collected at total of 7 (seven) unique sites in the vicinity of the of the Wicheeda REE Deposit and analytical results are pending

Completed Spring freshet manual stream flow measurements collected at 5 (five) unique sites

Completed assessment of 8 (eight) stream sites in anticipation of the installation of continuous water level logging hydrometric stations for long term monitoring

Craig Taylor, President and CEO of Defense Metals comments: "Defense Metals has reviewed a proposal from EDI comprising surface water, groundwater, meteorological and wildlife baseline assessments to support a potential future Wicheeda REE Deposit BC mines permit application. With the initiation of this multi-year program of baseline surface water hydrology and water quality assessment we continue to be forward-looking with respect to advancement of the Wicheeda REE Project."

The baseline surface water assessment will comprise hydrology and surface water quality programs. In order to evaluate potential mine effects on surface water quantity a total of eight hydrology stations are recommended within the Wicheeda REE Deposit study area. Discharge data from these locations is collected over a two-year period to determine baseline conditions. Hydrometric station installs and subsequent site visits will follow BC hydrometric standards for Grade A provincial standards, in accordance with BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy's "Water and Air Baseline Monitoring Guidance Document for Mine Proponents and Operators". Following Grade A standards ensures the highest level of data quality is collected and allows the credibility of data for any potential future project applications including: major mine permit applications proceeding through the BC Environmental Assessment Act, or regional mine permit applications via the Mines Act.

The collection of in situ water quality measurements and sampling will be completed at each proposed hydrometric station. In situ water quality measurements will include specific conductance (SPC), dissolved oxygen (% and milligrams per litre [mg/L]), pH, turbidity and temperature (°C). All water quality samples will be analyzed by a certified laboratory for a full suite of parameters including:

total and dissolved metals, including mercury;

physical parameters: chlorophyll a (lake samples only), hardness, pH, total suspended solids, total dissolved solids (calculated);

major ions: alkalinity (total);

bicarbonate, calcium, carbonate, chloride, magnesium, potassium, sodium, sulfate;

carbon: total and dissolved organic carbon; and

nutrients: ammonia (total as N), nitrate (as N), nitrite (as N), Kjeldahl nitrogen (total and dissolved), nitrogen (total), phosphorus (total).

About EDI

Defense Metals has engaged EDI (Environmental Dynamics Inc.) to initiate field water quality assessment at the Wicheeda REE Project. Established in 1994 in Prince George, EDI has a considerable local presence and knowledge of the area. The multi-disciplinary skill set and high caliber of practical professional experience that EDI's Project Team provides is unsurpassed locally. Through a philosophy of sustainable growth and diversification, EDI has established a reputation as one of the most stable and highly respected environmental consulting firms in western Canada.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

The 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.

Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.

About Defense Metals Corp.

Defense Metals is an advanced mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of green energy technologies, such as, high strength, light weight, rare earth magnets. Defense Metals' primary focus is to exercise its option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB, and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol of "35D".

