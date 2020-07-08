Brigadier Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, July 8, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for $0.40 for a period of one year from the date of issuance. The Company may pay a 7% cash finder's fee in connection with the Offering, to qualified non-related parties, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration of Brigadier's exploration projects, as well as for marketing and general working capital purposes.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the Exchange.

About Brigadier Gold

Brigadier Gold was formed to leverage what we believe will be the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

