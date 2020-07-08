Fidelity Minerals Announces the Issuance of Options

Vancouver, July 8, 2020 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,925,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of 5 years. The Options are subject to TSX-V approval.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals;

Ian Graham

CEO and Director

Tel: +1.604.671.1353

Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com

Investor Contact:

Bahay Ozcakmak

Executive Chairman

Tel: +61.414.596.007

Email: bahay@fidelityminerals.com

