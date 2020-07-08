Xander Expands Fenelon Blue Ribbon Property by an Additional 9 Claims to Protect Gold Showing, Summer Base Established

Xander Resources Inc. , July 8th, 2020 - (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its 100 Percent owned Blue Ribbon Property ("the Property") in the Fenelon area, from 39 claims to a new total of 48 claims through staking. The Property is located about 11km south-west of the Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. Fenelon Mine Project. The Property borders Probe Metals, Midland Exploration and Great Thunder Gold.

The property extension of 9 Claims, covering an additional 442.27 hectares, was created to include a cluster of three outcrop hills within the Brouillan Intrusive Complex, called the Gaudet Hills, and to protect the historic gold showing reported on by J. Remick. (Remick, J.H., 1969 RP 564(A) p. 20).

The same showing was visited and sampled for the government by S. Lacroix, in 1986, resulting in an assay of 8.5 g/t Au over a sample width of 0.76 m. (Lacroix, S. 1987 DP87-13, p.7) This showing is located very close to the Bapst Fault, about 3 km northeast of the Gaudet Hills.



The Gaudet Hills are a promising exploration target because of the outcrop exposure they provide but, more importantly, because the shear zone at the Remick Showing, which is 3 km away, may well be repeated in the Gaudet Hills. To facilitate this exploration and that of the Remick Showing, a base camp has been established in the Gaudet Hills. A prospecting team is preparing a two to three-week program to identify targets.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Terrence Coyle, P.Geo. (OGQ #2079), an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regards to historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property, but may not be representative of expected results.

