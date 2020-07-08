Plato Gold Corp. Retains Investor Relations Agency in Germany

Toronto, Ontario - July 8, 2020 - Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) ("Plato" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Hoewler International Investor Relations and Consulting (Inh. Dipl.-Kfm. Maurice Hoewler) in Oyten, Germany for a period of 6 months.

Maurice Hoewler will inform investors in the German speaking area of Central Europe about the group of assets that Plato controls in both the critical metals and precious metals areas and in his role will represent the company in Europe. Plato is currently waiting for mineralogical and metallurgical test results of core samples from its Good Hope niobium project. The results in metallurgy will help advance this important project forward in its development. Niobium is one of the U.S. and Canadian government's strategic and critical metals used in a variety of high technology uses such as EV batteries, quantum computing, and defense applications that make domestic supply critical to protecting our way of life.

Mr. Hoewler lives near Bremen and has founded his Investor Relations agency in May 2009. He holds a German diploma in business economics from the University of Osnabrueck (Banking and Finance, International Accounting, Economic Policy). With his Investor Relations agency he has more than 10 years of experience in the resource industry. From October 2010 to October 2011, Mr. Hoewler was Vice President, Manager of Investor Relations in Europe for the former Lexam VG Gold Inc. Among his clients in Canada are TSX-V and CSE listed exploration and development companies involved in the base and precious metals, as well as strategic metals sectors. Mr. Hoewler maintains a strong base within the investment community in Central Europe.

Maurice Hoewler stated, "It is a great pleasure for me to work with Anthony Cohen and his team at Plato Gold Corp.! Due to its clear focus on strategic metals, Plato is in my opinion very well positioned to build value for shareholders in the upcoming resource boom within the Industrial Revolution 4.0. For some years, niobium and Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) are considered as critical raw materials in the European Union. Both the Good Hope and the Pic River property in Northern Ontario have been discovered by the famous German Canadian prospector Dr. Rudy Wahl. Within this transition period into a new age, a growing global demand for strategic metals such as niobium and palladium are expected. At the same time, investors in Europe are confronted with a challenging market environment. The hyper-expansive monetary policy of the ECB has resulted in negative real interest rates in Germany. The gigantic fiscal stimulus programs which were announced by governments could lead to rising debt/GDP ratios in some European countries. In human history there is no blueprint for this ongoing excessive money injection into financial markets and the global economy and one known negative side-effect of such a treatment is the incurrence of price bubbles. Against the backdrop of these developments, I think the junior mining industry is perhaps the only remaining undervalued asset class on this planet. Plato Gold is a fascinating company focused on strategic metals which will play a key role in the future revolution in essential technologies!"

"We are looking forward to Maurice Hoewler telling the exciting Plato Gold story to investors in the German speaking area of Europe," said Anthony J. Cohen, President & CEO. "European investors will appreciate the value of Plato's Good Hope niobium project and our other mineral properties, and I look forward to traveling to Europe to inform investors about Plato," added Cohen.

Mr. Hoewler will receive a monthly compensation of C$3,900 plus applicable taxes. Maurice Hoewler also reports that he currently owns an aggregate of 120,000 common shares of Plato Gold Corp., directly and indirectly. The above-mentioned transaction is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities.

In addition to Plato's Investor Relations agreement with Maurice Hoewler, Plato is very pleased to announce that Plato shares have been accepted for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, under the symbol "4Y7" or WKN: A0M2QX.

About Plato Gold Corp.



Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with projects in Marathon Ontario, Timmins Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.



The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of a total of 254 claims, consisting of 227 Single Cell Mining Claims and 27 Boundary Cell Mining Claims, and covers an area of approximately 5,146 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario. Plato holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium Property.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of a total of 111 Single Cell Mining Claims and covers an area of approximately 2,247 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon Ontario of which 19 claims are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project where their Sally deposit is located.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario. Plato holds 50% interest in the Guibord property with the remaining 50% held by Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"). Osisko also holds 80% interest in the Harker property with Plato holding the remaining 20%.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 75% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA"), an Argentina incorporated company. The Lolita Property, held by WMSA, is comprised of a number of contiguous mineral rights totaling 9,672 hectares. Work has advanced on this exploration property to the point that it is drill-ready or ready to be optioned to a partner.

For additional information, please visit: www.platogold.com or contact:

Anthony Cohen

President and CEO Plato Gold Corp.

T: 416-968-0608

F: 416-968-3339

info@platogold.com

www.platogold.com

