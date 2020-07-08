Desert Mountain Energy Commences Drilling the Second Well of its Helium Program in Arizona's Holbrook Basin

Vancouver, July 8, 2020 - - Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:DME), (OTC:DMEHF), (Frankfurt:QM01)) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling its second helium well in Arizona's Holbrook

Basin. DME Well No. State 16-1 (API No. 02-017-20131) was spudded in Navajo

County in the central portion of the Basin approximately one mile to the SW of our first well, DME Well No. State 10-1(API No. 02-017-20130). The well is anticipated to be drilled to a maximum total depth of approximately 2790 ft. The Company's technical team has identified five potential target zones for helium bearing gas at varying depths.

According to Irwin Olian, CEO of the Company, "We are very excited with progress to date on our helium drill program in Arizona. After we have drilled this second well to the desired

total depth and set and cemented desired casing, we plan to bring in a completion rig to sample and test each of the first two wells for helium content, full gaseous composition and pressure, with a view toward determining commercial viability."

About Desert Mountain Energy

The Company is an exploratory resource company engaged in exploration and development of helium, oil & gas and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. Until September 5, 2018, the Company also owned the Yellowjacket Gold Project in Atlin, British Columbia, which it had been developing. The Company has its executive offices in Vancouver, Canada. The Company was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, on April 30, 2008, and was formerly named African Queen Mines Ltd. It initially received certain southern African assets in a spin off transaction related to the acquisition of Pan African Mining Corp. by Asia Thai Mining Co., Ltd.

