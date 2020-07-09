The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of GT Gold Corp.

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 - The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2") announced that on July 8th, 2020 it purchased 300,000 common shares of GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold") (TSXV: GTT) of 1100 Melville Street, Suite 610 Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4A6. Each common share was purchased at an average price of $1.8252 per share for a total cost of $ 547,545.00, the shares were purchased through the TSX Venture.

Prior to the recent acquisition, K2 held 12,471,600 common shares. After the acquisition, the Partnership holds 12,771,600 common shares representing approximately 10.14% of the issued and outstanding common shares of GT Gold.

K2 acquired the securities for investment purposes only and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over, or exercise its current rights to acquire, common shares or other securities of GT Gold through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

SOURCE The K2 Principal Fund L.P.