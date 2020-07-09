Auramex Grants Options

VANCOUVER, July 8, 2020 - Auramex Resource Corp. ("AUX") (TSXV: AUX) announces the grant of 2,300,000 incentive stock options "Options" to acquire commons shares to its directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to AUX's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.42 and will expire on July 8, 2025.

AUX has retained the services of Vancouver-based Mars Investor Relations Corp. ("Mars"), a full-service investor relations and consulting services company focused on the junior mining sector. Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the "Agreement"), AUX will compensate Mars $144,000 for the 12-month initial term of the Agreement and will grant Mars 250,000 Options. Mars or its affiliates currently hold 1,000,000 common shares, however Mars may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of AUX through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars is at arm's length to AUX and has no other relationship with AUX, except pursuant to the Agreement. The Agreement and the grant of Options thereunder is subject to regulatory approval.

About Auramex Resource Corp.

AUX is exploring the past-producing Georgia River high-grade gold mine located 16 kilometres south of Stewart, BC in the prolific Golden Triangle. Georgia River was explored from the 1970s by several companies with the intent of restarting the mine, but this historic work only focused on the area hosting the existing mine workings. Work by AUX over the past few field seasons has generated compelling evidence in support of a large intrusion-related gold target adjacent to the area of previous work. Field crews have mobilized, and contractors have been selected to facilitate the 2020 field program which will involve drill testing the newly defined high-grade gold target.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

