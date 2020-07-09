Argonaut Gold Announces Filing of Florida Canyon Technical Report

TORONTO, July 08, 2020 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the “Company”, “Argonaut Gold” or “Argonaut”) confirms the filing of the Technical Report (see press release dated July 3, 2020) in relation to its Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.



For further information on the Florida Canyon mine, please see the Technical Report titled “ Technical Report Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Florida Canyon Gold Mine Pershing County Nevada” effective date of June 1, 2020 and available on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website, www.argonautgold.com.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. Advanced exploration projects include the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company continues to hold the San Antonio advanced exploration project in Baja California Sur, Mexico and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

