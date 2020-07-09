Argonaut Gold Announces Filing of Florida Canyon Technical Report

TORONTO, July 08, 2020 - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the “Company”, “Argonaut Gold” or “Argonaut”) confirms the filing of the Technical Report (see press release dated July 3, 2020) in relation to its Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
For further information on the Florida Canyon mine, please see the Technical Report titled “ Technical Report Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Florida Canyon Gold Mine Pershing County Nevada” effective date of June 1, 2020 and available on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website, www.argonautgold.com.
About Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. Advanced exploration projects include the Magino project in Ontario, Canada, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico and the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company continues to hold the San Antonio advanced exploration project in Baja California Sur, Mexico and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.
For more information, contact:
Argonaut Gold Inc. Dan Symons Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: 416-915-3107 Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!