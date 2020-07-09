Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Grant of Share Options and Director Shareholding

NICOSIA, July 9, 2020 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that in accordance with the Company's Long Term Inventive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP20") which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 25 June, it has granted 1,050,000 share options (the "Options") to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and management.

The Options expire ten years from the deemed date of grant (30 June 2020), have an exercise price of 147.5 pence per ordinary share, based on the share price at the close of market on the grant date, and vest in two equal tranches, half on grant and half on the first anniversary of the granting date.

The 1,050,000 share options have been allocated as per the table below:

Name Position Number of share options granted Total number of share options following this notification Total beneficial holding of shares following this notification Total beneficial holding (options + ordinary shares) as % of Company's fully diluted issued share capital Alberto Lavandeira CEO/Managing Director 400,000 1,150,000 240,000 0.99% Enrique Delgado General Manager - Operations 150,000 550,000 - 0.39% César Sánchez CFO 200,000 550,000 - 0.39% Total 750,000 2,250,000 240,000 1.77% Other Management 300,000 1,305,250 Total 1,050,000 3,555,250

Following these grants, the Company has granted options over an aggregate of 3,555,250 ordinary shares.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alberto Lavandeira 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share options grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 147.5p Volume: 400,000 share options d) Aggregated information Price: 147.5p Volume: 400,000 share options e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Enrique Delgado 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Manager of Operation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share options grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 147.5p Volume: 150,000 share options d) Aggregated information Price: 147.5p Volume: 150,000 share options e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Cesar Sanchez 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Atalaya Mining plc b) LEI 549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share options CY0106002112 b) Nature of the transaction Share options grant c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 147.5p Volume: 200,000 share options d) Aggregated information Price: 147.5p Volume: 200,000 share options e) Date of the transaction 30 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This announcement contains information which, prior to its publication constituted inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie + 44 20 3757 6880 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

