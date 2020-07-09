Premier Reports Approval of Schedule 2 Amendment for Hardrock

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 09, 2020 /CNW/ - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. ("Premier", "the Company") (TSX: PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) is pleased to announce that Greenstone Gold Mines Inc. ("GGM") a company owned on a 50/50 basis by Premier and Centerra Gold Inc., has received Federal Cabinet approval of the Schedule 2 amendment as published in Canada Gazette Part 2 on June 10, 2020.

The completion of the am­endment to Schedule 2 of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations is a significant permitting milestone for the Hardrock Project. The amendment was completed according to a streamlined regulatory process that few other mines have achieved and reduced the approval timeline by 10 months. GGM was eligible for the streamlined process as a result of the federal government's assessment of the quality and depth of GGM's regulatory and Indigenous engagement throughout the work and level of support from stakeholders.

"This is a very significant milestone for the Project and the culmination of six years of effort which included extensive field work, assessments and consultation with the Indigenous communities, local communities and federal/provincial agencies.", stated John Begeman, Executive Chairman of Premier, "This approval represents a major environmental permitting milestone that is required in order for this long life, cornerstone project to become a reality."

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold-producer and respected exploration and development company with a high–quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible, and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

