TORONTO, July 09, 2020 - Barrick will release its Q2 2020 results on Monday, August 10, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, president and CEO Mark Bristow will host an interactive webinar on the results at 11:00 EDT, instead of a live presentation. The webinar will be linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.
The company will release its preliminary production and sales information for Q2 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Release of Q2 preliminary production and sales information July 16, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC
Q2 Results release August 10, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
Q2 Results webinar August 10, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Go to the webinar
Conference call linked to webinar August 10, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610 UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791 International (toll), +1 416 915 3239
The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 4792.
The Q2 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.
