LaSalle Begins Exploration at Radisson and Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, July 9, 2020 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") reports that exploration activities have resumed on it's 100% owned Radisson Property ("Radisson" or the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Territory, Quebec. Planned exploration based on all compiled technical information includes detailed geological mapping, outcrop and soil sampling, prospecting and BeepMat surveying. This program will be followed by diamond drilling.

"We are excited to be back on site and looking forward to rapidly advancing our Radisson Property by investigating the targets generated during our previous field programs including the winter geophysical survey in areas of established gold and gold-copper surface mineralization as well as the new targets on less explored areas of the Property" commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO of LaSalle.

Previous work by LaSalle discovered widespread gold-copper-silver mineralization in favourable metavolcanic, mafic intrusive and metasedimentary rocks typical of the region. These showings are distributed across areas in the central portion of the Property in areas explored to date with outcrop grab sample results up to 25 g/t gold and 0.22% copper, 6.3 g/t gold and 3.08% copper, and 5.1 g/t gold and 5.30% copper.

Earlier this year, an Induced Polarization ("IP") outlined several chargeability anomalies with axes extending over lengths varying from 475 to 1,200 metres. Some IP axes show good correlation with anomalous surface sampling results in gold and copper mineralization (ref. June 8, 2020, LaSalle). Other IP axes are located in an interpreted 1.3 kilometre wide northwest trending deformation corridor characterized by structural complexities that the Company believes to be favourable for gold enrichment and which is a priority to further evaluate during the current program.

LaSalle has also defined several EM anomalies corresponding to host rocks interpreted as being favourable for copper-nickel mineralization with outcrop grab samples returning up to 4.77% copper and 1.15% nickel, 0.65 g/t platinum and 1.77 g/t palladium.

The summer program will also focus on identifying the source of several isolated IP chargeability responses on the eastern portion of the Property. These are potentially important new targets based on recent published results by Harfang Resources that demonstrated a very strong basal till gold anomaly just south of and down ice from the Radisson Property boundary. This gold in till anomaly is described as one of the most significant in Canada by Stuart Averill of Overburden Drill Management (ref. May 26, 2020, Harfang Presentation, 18 Forum Technologique, CONSOREM).

Field Work Protocols

LaSalle has implemented strict protocols to ensure the protection of all stakeholders in the region and in accordance with the INSPQ (Centre d'Expertise et de Reference en Santé Publique) and CNESST (Commission des Normes, de l'Equite, de la Santé et de la Securité du Travail) guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company suspended its exploration programs in late March 2020, to respect the government of Québec's decree in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's protocol has been communicated to and reviewed by the Cree nation government.

Cautionary statement: Cautionary statement: Grab samples described above are selective by nature and reported grades might not be representative of more extensive mineralized zones. A QAQC protocol was not established for the first evaluation of the Property. Geologica Groupe Conseil, an independent consultant, during their visit were able to resample some sites and their conclusion appear in the NI 43-101 report posted on Sedar. The IP geophysical method is an exploration tool utilized to discriminate targets however does not guarantee the presence of economic mineralization.

Corporate Update and Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LaSalle Exploration Corp.'s shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items of business brought before them at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on June 30, 2020, in Vancouver B.C. Details of the AGM are provided herein. Dale Matheson Carr-Harris Labonte LLP were re-appointed as Auditors of the Corporation, management nominees being Dan Innes, Ian Campbell, Steve Cook, Alan Moon and Karen Rees were re-elected to the Board, and the Company's Stock Option plan was approved. Following the AGM, Kristen Craiggs was appointed by the Board of Directors to the position of Corporate Secretary replacing Paul Simpson who remains as the Company's legal counsel.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Brigitte Dejou, PEng, Vice President Exploration, LaSalle Exploration Corp. Ms. Dejou is the non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and described herein this news release and has worked on and supervised the onsite field work on the Radisson property.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

