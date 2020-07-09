Pacific Empire Minerals Announces $1,220,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Vancouver, July 9, 2020 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator, announces that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to:

16,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit; and

6,000,000 flow-through shares ("Flow-Through Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.07 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,220,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Flow-Through Share will be issued on a "CEE flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 24 months from the issuance closing date (the "Expiry Time").

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before July 31, 2020 and is subject to all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Worldstock, Weedon and recently acquired Jean Marie Copper-Gold Porphyry projects, in addition to general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder Warrants.

The 2020 exploration programs on the Company's Worldstock, Weedon and Jean Marie projects will consist of reverse circulation drilling and potentially diamond drilling, with the bulk of the work planned for the Jean Marie project.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol PEMSF. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects is a result of continuous generative work conducted since the Company's inception in 2012.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost reverse circulation drilling, the Company advances its portfolio by rapidly identifying, and focusing on, the highest quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

Tel: +1-604-356-6246

brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws.

