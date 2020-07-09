Geophysical Survey Initiated by Eclipse Gold Mining at Hercules Gold Project, Lyon County, Nevada

Summary:

Recent drilling by the Company returned potentially economic gold values including 89.92m of 0.65 g/t Au and 12.51 g/t Ag.

Gold mineralization appears to be associated with veining and intense silicification of the host rock at Hercules.

Zones of silicification should be highly resistive and therefore mappable by Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics.

An IP survey was conducted over the main Hercules targets in Q2, 2020. Final results are expected in mid-July.

Vancouver, July 9, 2020 - Eclipse Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: EGLD) (OTC Pink: EGLPF) ("Eclipse" or "the Company") is pleased to report it has completed an induced polarization (IP) survey at the Hercules Gold Project located in Lyon County, Nevada. The survey was completed by Zonge International Inc. of Reno, Nevada, and covered approximately 2.8 square kilometers of the Hercules Gold Project. Data processing is currently in progress and we anticipate the final results by mid-July.

Recent drilling identified several open-ended targets, including the Hercules target where hole H20010 returned 89.92 meters of 0.65 g/t Au and 12.51 g/t Ag, and the southern end of the Cliffs target where hole H20009 returned 74.68 meters of 0.54 g/t Au and 4.78 g/t Ag (for further information refer to the Company's June 10, 2020 news release).

"Our recent drilling suggests that the mineralization at the Hercules Gold Project is open for expansion both along strike and at depth." stated Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of Eclipse Gold, "It is anticipated that the IP survey will allow us to map out resistive zones associated with areas of known mineralization, as well as in untested areas. This technique should also allow for the delineation of potential feeder structures and zones of disseminated mineralization."

The Company is investigating initiating a property wide geophysical survey to properly articulate the scale of the mineralizing system at the Hercules Gold Project. Geophysical data will be incorporated into the Company's geological model and used to target the next phase of drilling, expected to launch in late summer.

About Eclipse Gold Mining

Eclipse Gold Mining is exploring the district-scale Hercules gold property within Nevada's Walker Lane trend. The Hercules property is located only a one-hour drive from Reno and appears to have all the characteristics of a large, low-sulphidation epithermal gold system. The Company brings together a team with collective funding of over $2 billion in both strong and weak markets, and a track record of at least nine successful buyouts/exits.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Eclipse Gold Mining Corp., and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

