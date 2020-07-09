All Permits and Approvals Received for Camino to Commence Drilling and Exploration Activities in Peru

Vancouver, July 9, 2020 - Camino Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTC PINK: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Camino has received authorization from the Ministry of Energy and Mines to start drilling and other exploration activities at its Los Chapitos project. Next week, Camino's Peruvian based geological team will begin mapping, sampling and refining targets for the planned drilling program in September. Additionally, Camino has received final authorization from the General Directorate of Mining (DGM) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, which authorizes the company to start the activities defined in its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that has been approved by the General Direction of Mining Environmental Affairs (DGAAM). The approval will allow Camino to test copper mineralization and develop drilling platforms along an approximate 5 km mineralized trend. Camino has also submitted and received approval by the Ministry of Health, its Covid-19 Surveillance, Prevention and Control Plan as required to restart. The Company expects to have up to ten personnel at the project in July and August and has modified its travel, work and accommodation procedures to implement its COVID-19 operating policy.

"I believe that we are one of the first junior exploration companies to commence exploration activities in Peru since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions. With our Peruvian based team, we will proceed in a cautious and measured way following our COVID-19 policies to continue our copper discovery efforts at Los Chapitos in a safe manner," said Jay Chmelauskas, President & CEO. "Our geologists will be mapping drill targets, particularly new copper mineralization identified along trend to the south of the maiden drill program in 2017/18 to drill this September. Our vision is to expand the known areas of copper mineralization, target new areas of mineralization, and begin to determine the size of the copper system at Los Chapitos."





Figure 1. EIA Permitted Drilling Area, Copper Geochemistry and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/59434_cam2.jpg

"In addition to the testing the extension of known mineralization discovered in the 2017/18 drill campaign, detailed geological analysis and interpretation has identified another 4 areas of disseminated, potential manto mineralization within our 900 Hectare EIA permit. One of the main goals of this current field program is to prioritize these untested targets," said Owen Miller, the Company's Exploration Manager in Peru.

About Camino Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade, Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru, towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

Owen D. W Miller, Ph.D FAusIMM(CP) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.

