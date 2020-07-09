Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. to Drill Deerhorn Gold-Copper Zone

July 9, 2020 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (TSXV:WCC) is preparing a two to three hole drilling program for the Deerhorn Zone at its 100% owned 64,088 hectare Woodjam project located 50 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, BC.

Deerhorn is one of three zones of copper-gold mineralization from which former option partner, Gold Fields Ltd., published NI 43-101 resources in 2013 and which are summarized at the end of this news release. The Deerhorn Zone, with an inferred resource of 32.8 million tonnes grading 0.49 grams per tonne gold and 0.22% copper is interpreted to be a high K calc-alkaline system related to a system of monzonite porphyries intruding Triassic volcaniclastic rocks. Since the first drill hole at Deerhorn was completed in 2003 a total of 73 drill holes averaging 285 meters in length have been completed. Most holes were inclined at an average inclination of 62 degrees implying a tested depth of approximately 250 meters. Significantly mineralized holes include hole DH10-21 with 139.5 meters grading 1.26 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu, hole DH11-30 with 146.3 meters grading 1.20 g/t Au and 0.25% Cu and hole DH12-48 with 264.2 meters grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu (including 58.0 meters grading 2.71 g/t Au and 0.40 % Cu). One of the objectives of the current program is to test deeper into the mineralized system. Results from this program will be used to develop a follow-up program.

High K calc-alkaline systems such as Deerhorn include Cadia / Ridgeway and Northparkes in New South Wales, Australia and Red Chris in British Columbia.

Planning for the program is currently underway and will include setting protocols and making arrangements for Covid-19 protection for the crews.

Woodjam Resource Summary (2013):

Zone (Inferred Resource) Tonnes (Mt) Au Grade (Gpt) Cu Grade (%) Metal (Au) (K oz) Metal (Cu) (MLb) Deerhorn (*b) 32.8 0.49 0.22 516.2 158.2 Takom (b) 8.3 0.26 0.26 68.2 39.7 Southeast (a) 221.7 See notes 0.31 See notes 1,507.1

(*a filed on Sedar, July 8, 2013, *b filed on Sedar July 9, 2013):

Note: (Southeast Zone Resource notes from Sherlock and Trueman, May 15, 2013)

1. The Au grade is 0.05 gpt for 391.1 koz, a portion of which may be recovered as a by-product,

2. These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability,

3. NSR calculation uses USD 1,650/oz Au, USD 3.90/lb Cu and recoveries of 69% Au and 85% Cu,

4. The Resource is reported at a USD 8.60/t NSR cut-off constrained within an optimized pit Shell,

5. The pit shell is based on a price assumption of USD 1,650/oz Au & USD 3.90/lb Cu,

6. On May 30, 2013, a topography correction was made to the geologic model, and as a result the Inferred Mineral Resource figures changed to 221.7 Mt at 0.31% Cu for 1507.1 Mlb Cu and 383.7 koz Au.The April 14th news release reported the Southeast mineral resource as 227.5 MT at 0.31% Cu containing 1,541.9 Mlb Cu. This mineral resource has been subsequently revised to 221.7 Mt at 0.31% Cu containing 1,507.1 Mlb Cu. The Company does not consider this to be a material revision.

J.W. (Bill) Morton, P. Geo is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release

Bill Morton

J.W. (Bill) Morton, P.Geo.

President and CEO

About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,088 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power and rail. Since being staked by a predecessor company to Consolidated Woodjam Copper in 1998 more than three hundred and nine-five drill holes (totaling approximately 125,000 meters) have been completed.

For more information on Woodjam please visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

