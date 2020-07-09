Scottie Resources Commences 5,000 Metre Gold Exploration Drill Program

VANCOUVER, July 09, 2020 - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT), is pleased to announce that drilling on the Scottie Gold Mine and other nearby targets has commenced. The Company plans to complete 5,000 metres of diamond drilling on high probability targets which include the Blueberry Vein, Scottie Gold Mine and the Domino Zone.



CEO Bradley Rourke commented, “Our exploration team has been working diligently on prioritizing our summer drill program and are excited to initiate a fully funded drill campaign. We have exceptional drill targets to test this year, which will follow up on the drill successes of last fall. We are particularly keen to expand the newly discovered high-grade Domino zone.”

Blueberry Vein

The first drill holes collared in 2020 will test a recently discovered extension of the Blueberry Vein, where in the fall of 2019 drilling intersected 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres. This near surface intercept is open at depth and along strike.

Scottie Gold Mine

Subsequent drill holes will include aggressive step out drilling along ore shoots of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine (95,426 oz at a recovered grade of 16.2 g/t). Work on the deposit during the past few years has concentrated on compiling and digitizing historic data, relogging drill core, and reconceptualizing the mineralizing system. The revised model was both tested and substantiated during the 2019 drill program, when a single hole was drilled along a step out from the Scottie Gold Mine and returned 11.72 g/t gold over 10.95 metres.

Domino Zone

Drilling will also test the most prospective new target discovered during the 2019 field program: the Domino zone. Locatedabout 2 km due west of the Scottie Gold Mine, the Domino Zone exhibits similar mineralization style, grade, and orientation to the Scottie Gold Mine. The area was recently exposed due to retreating glaciers, which exposed multiple large (10+ metre) massive sulphide lenses. First pass surficial sampling of the area returned 9 samples over 5 g/t gold, including a 5.3 metre long chip sample averaging 10.5 g/t gold. The highest-grade grab sample graded 536 g/t gold and 129 g/t silver.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.



ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds 24,589 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

