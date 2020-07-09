Lithium Corp. Drilling Commences at Tonopah

ELKO, July 9, 2020 - Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high tech industries, would like to comment on the recent surge in both price and volume of its common shares listed on the OTCQB exchange.

On July 1st the stock price surged almost 100%, on volume of 2.9 million shares briefly before settling back to end the trading session at $0.1289, and since has gradually continued to strengthen, with commensurate healthy daily volumes of shares being traded. While there have not been any material changes, Summa Silver Corporation (SSRV) the Optionee at Lithium Corp.'s 25% owned Tonopah Hughes property has recently advised the Company that they have commenced drilling. As outlined in LTUM's May 26th 2020 press release Summa has created a robust model of the mineralization here on our package of prolific past producing claims to guide future exploration, and we eagerly look forward to the results of this aggressive first phase drilling program. Also, while energy metals remains Lithium Corp.'s primary focus due to the current "Bull Market" with respect to precious metals, the Company is currently assessing the gold and silver potential of the remainder of the Hughes portfolio to determine if more value can be unlocked in the immediate future.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corp. is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company maintains a strategic alliance with Altura Mining, an ASX listed Lithium mining company that is currently producing at near nameplate capacity at its 100% owned world-class Pilgangoora lithium pegmatite mine in Western Australia. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com

