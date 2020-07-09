Satori Resources Engages AGP Engineering and Increases Private Placement Offering

Toronto, July 9, 2020 - Satori Resources Inc. ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that it shall increase again, its previously announced private placement offering, such that the gross proceeds will be up to $420,000. All other terms and information announced on June 18, 2020 and July 6, 2020 shall remain unamended.

Further, Satori has engaged AGP Mining Consultants to update the mine design work previously completed for Satori in 2015. AGP is a Mining, Geology and Processing firm based out of Toronto that has worked on several advanced stage projects both within Canada and globally.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

pjs@extramedium.ca

416-930-7711

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/59475