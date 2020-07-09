ValOre Commences Drilling at Pedra Branca PGE Project

VANCOUVER, July 09, 2020 - ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX‐V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; FRANKFURT: KEQ0) today announced the commencement of Phase 1 diamond drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element Project (“PGE”, “2PGE+Au”) in northeastern Brazil.



Highlights of the 2020 Drill Program:

ValOre has started the fully funded Phase 1 drill program at Pedra Branca

Phase 1 will test seven distinct target areas with 23 core drill holes totaling 2,875 metres

The Trapia 1 deposit area is the first target being drilled with the goals of resource expansion and new discoveries

Phase 2 drill program is planned to test 4 distinct target areas with 24 drill holes totaling 3,035 metres

The average hole length of 125m for both phases of drilling reflects the shallow nature of Pedra Branca PGE mineralization

“We have now safely mobilized a drill rig and personnel to our Pedra Branca property. With our previously announced $1.2 million funding package, we have significantly ramped up our exploration activities at Pedra Branca and have now started Phase 1 drilling at this highly compelling PGE project,” stated Jim Paterson, Chairman & CEO. “Our comprehensive review of the extensive Pedra Branca geological database has identified many high-priority targets to be drill-tested as part of our two-phase drill program, which is designed to expand the current resources, advance historical targets which host mineralized drill intercepts, and test undrilled areas.”

2020 Drill Program

ValOre has engaged Brazilian drilling company Servitec Foraco Sondagem SA for the Phase 1 drill program at Pedra Branca, which will test seven distinct target areas with 23 diamond drill core drill holes totaling 2,875 metres. The Phase 2 drill program will test 4 distinct target areas with 24 diamond drill core drill holes totaling 3,035 metres. Three target classes will be tested: resource expansion, advancing pre-resource zones, and new discovery targets.

Please CLICK HERE to see Table 1 and Figure 1 which provide a summary of the 2020 drill program at Pedra Branca.

About Servitec Foraco Sondagem SA

Servitec Foraco is a Brazilian company based in the State of Goi?s that started operating as Servitec in 2000, and through innovation, investment, and continuous improvement, emerged as one of the pioneers of drilling in Brazil. With a prominent position on the national scene, Servitec was acquired in 2012 by one of the global drilling leaders, Foraco International, forming Servitec Foraco.

Servitec Foraco has more than 700 employees and 90 drill rigs, and operates throughout Brazil with clients such as Nexa, Anglo American, Yamana Gold, Vale and AngloGold Ashanti. Servitec Foraco is committed to conducting drill programs with high levels of productivity, safety and respect for the environment and legislation.

ValOre and Servitec Foraco COVID-19 Protocols

ValOre and Servitec Foraco are closely monitoring impacts on the companies’ operations and business preparedness plans, as the health and safety of employees, contractors and associated communities is a top priority.

As part of the safety protocol, the companies have implemented daily screening procedures, temperature monitoring, self-assessment checklists and issued directives regarding social distancing to ensure a safe environment for operations. Servitec Foraco has an extensive procedural guide on hygiene and conduct to be adopted daily during and after work hours.

These decisions reinforce the companies’ objective of preventing the transmission of COVID-19 among its employees, contractors, and the communities proximal to drilling activities.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a portfolio of high‐quality exploration projects. ValOre’s team aims to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration, process improvement, and innovation.

In May 2019, ValOre announced the acquisition of the Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (PGE) property, in Brazil, to bolster its existing Angilak uranium, Genesis/Hatchet uranium and Baffin gold projects in Canada.

The Pedra Branca PGE Project comprises 38 exploration licenses covering a total area of 38,940 hectares (96,223 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 5 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 1,067,000 ounces 2PGE+Gold (Palladium, Platinum and Gold; Pd, Pt+Au) contained in 27.2 million tonnes (“Mt”) grading 1.22 grams 2PGE+Gold per tonne (“g 2PGE+Au/t”) (see ValOre’s July 23, 2019 news release). PGE mineralization outcrops at surface and all of the inferred resources are potentially open pittable.

Comprehensive exploration programs have demonstrated the "District Scale" potential of ValOre’s 89,852-hectare Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, Canada that hosts the Lac 50 Trend having a NI 43‐101 Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U 3 O 8 , totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8U3O8. ValOre's. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please refer to ValOre's news release of March 1, 2013.

ValOre’s team has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) on both the Angilak and Baffin Gold Properties. ValOre was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

