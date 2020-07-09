Fieldex Exploration Inc. Announces Closing of $100,000 Private Placement

ROUYN-NORANDA, July 9, 2020 - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex") is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement by issuing 1,000,000 "flow-through" units to two strategic investors at a price of $0.10 per unit, for gross proceeds to Fieldex of $100,000. Each of the units is comprised of one "flow-through" common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of Fieldex at a price of $0.15 until July 9, 2021.

Fieldex will use the proceeds from the private placement for exploration on certain of its properties in Québec.

As a result of the closing of the private placement, there are 33,937,040 common shares of Fieldex issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis. Under applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period, expiring on November 10, 2020.

About Fieldex

Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer, 147 Québec avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8, Tel.: (819) 762-0609, Fax: (819) 762-0097, thibautsegeral@gmail.com, www.fieldexexploration.com

