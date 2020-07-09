Option Grant

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2020 - Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF)("Sky Gold" or the "Company") it has granted a total of up to 1,500,000 stock options to directors, consultants and advisors of the company exercisable at a price of $0.13 per share for a period of one year from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties in Canada and the USA. In addition to the Company's Newfoundland properties, the Company also owns the Evening Star property, located 12 km southeast of Hawthorne, NV, which is prospective for gold mineralization and CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization.

