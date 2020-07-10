Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Provides Mine Update

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2020 - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6) ("Avino" or "the Company") reports that members from the Mexican mining union have blocked the entrance to the Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The group includes the Company's unionized workers. The Company remains receptive to having good-faith discussions with representatives of the authorized union. As a result of the strike at the site, the Company has temporarily halted mining and mill processing operations.

"We have many dedicated workers and community supporters that have expressed their interest and backing. Avino has a strong desire in supporting the community surrounding our mine site and supporting our shareholders by working diligently towards an end to this slow down." said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "Our team in Mexico is handling this difficult challenge, and it is consequently very disappointing for all of us that this strike has held up the hard work and progress following the completed ramp-up of operations."

