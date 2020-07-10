Goldstrike Resources Ltd. Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2020 - GoldStrike Resources Ltd. (“Goldstrike” or the “Company) announces that subject to all regulatory approvals, Goldstrike has granted 1,760,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, board advisors and certain consultants of the Company. Options issued pursuant to this grant to directors and officers shall vest immediately; options issued to board advisors and certain consultants shall vest for a period of 18 months with 1/6 vest each 3 months. All options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at $0.24.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi MacGearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information follow the Goldstrike's tweets at Twitter.com/GoldstrikeRes or contact Daithi MacGearailt by telephone at (604) 681-1820 or by email at info@goldstrikeresources.com.

