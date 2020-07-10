Mainstream Minerals Corp. Announces Consolidation
Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation are being mailed to the Company's registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Capital Transfer Agency ULC, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Jessica Whitton
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (416) 361-1331
Email: jwhitton@irwinlowy.com
