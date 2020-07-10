Eskay Mining Announces Two Nominees for Directors at Its Upcoming Annual Meeting

TORONTO, July 10, 2020 - Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESK)(OTCQB:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7) (WKN:A0YDPM) wishes to announce that Quinton Hennigh and Tom Weis will be presented as nominees for Directors of the Company at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on August 11, 2020.

President and CEO Mac Balkam said "Quinton and Tom have been on our Advisory Board for some time and I am very pleased that they have agreed to stand for election as directors and increase their involvement with the Company. Their depth of experience and knowledge will be a significant asset to the Company as we move forward with ours project in the Golden Triangle in British Columbia. I urge shareholders to send in their proxies in favour of the election of Quinton and Tom as directors of the Company."

Dr. Hennigh is an internationally known economic geologist, with over 25 years of exploration experience and expertise with major gold mining companies such as Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Limited, and Newmont Mining Corporation. He is currently Chairman of Novo Resources Corp. which is actively exploring for gold in Western Australia. Dr. Hennigh is credited with the discovery of the Springpole alkaline gold deposit near Red Lake, Ontario, for Gold Canyon Resources, and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project in Wyoming for Evolving Gold. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri, and an M.Sc. and a Ph.D. in geology and geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines.

Thomas Weis is a minerals exploration geophysicist with over 35 years of exploration experience working for both major and junior mining companies worldwide. These have included Exxon Minerals, Newmont and Normandy Poseidon. He has a broad background in precious, base metals and industrial mineral exploration including VMS, Porphyry Copper, Epithermal and Carlin style systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology and a Masters of Science Degree in Geophysics at Michigan Technological University as well as advanced studies and research at the University of Utah and University of Kansas. He is currently the President of Thomas V Weis and Associates Inc. a geophysical contracting and consulting company.

Eskay Mining Corp. (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," approximately 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

